Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 300.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 85,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 514,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $434.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

