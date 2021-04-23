JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €191.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €185.73 ($218.51).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €196.95 ($231.71) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €201.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €194.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 1-year high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

