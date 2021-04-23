JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,863 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,987,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $57.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99.

