JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 65,802 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.