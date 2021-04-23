JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 65,802 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.
LL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Lumber Liquidators Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.
