JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $120.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $7,549,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,570,753.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,754 shares of company stock valued at $45,328,145 over the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

