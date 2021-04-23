JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 210,350 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

ATHM stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

