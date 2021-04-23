JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,588 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Rogers worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $198.78 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 641.25 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

