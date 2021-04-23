JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 71,442 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 3,342,759 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nokia by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 955,846 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

