JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.04% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.