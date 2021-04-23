JulSwap (JULD) Price Down 47.1% This Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $36.27 million and $5.60 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0958 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00275449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004004 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00025196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,340.41 or 0.99313365 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.95 or 0.00633935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.65 or 0.01019798 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,741,993 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

