Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

A number of analysts have commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

