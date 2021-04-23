Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TKAYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:TKAYY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 50,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

