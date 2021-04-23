Karen Seaberg Sells 240 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $14,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,480.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

