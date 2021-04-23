Keep3rV1 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.93 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $49.14 million and $11.93 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $245.70 or 0.00498654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00066225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00091912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.81 or 0.00667339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.03 or 0.08049282 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.