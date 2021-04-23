Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

Shares of BN opened at €59.68 ($70.21) on Tuesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day moving average of €58.59 and a 200 day moving average of €54.78.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

