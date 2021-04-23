Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

Apr 23rd, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

Shares of BN opened at €59.68 ($70.21) on Tuesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day moving average of €58.59 and a 200 day moving average of €54.78.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

