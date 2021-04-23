Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €100.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kion Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €78.62 ($92.49).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at €84.70 ($99.65) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.53.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.