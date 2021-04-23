KeyCorp Boosts KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $45.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

KBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.68 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in KBR by 389.3% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in KBR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in KBR by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

