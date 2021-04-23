KeyCorp Boosts SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $17.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.96.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Presima Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

