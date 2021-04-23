KeyCorp Comments on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

DY has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

NYSE:DY opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.82. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

