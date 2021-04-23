KeyCorp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

KEY stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

