KeyCorp Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $508.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.73 and its 200 day moving average is $521.11. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

