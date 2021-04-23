Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

KEYS opened at $145.60 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

