KickToken (KICK) Trading 31.3% Lower This Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 39.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00066800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00091968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.17 or 0.00667419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.03 or 0.07770590 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

