Kinder Morgan, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

KMI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 327.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

