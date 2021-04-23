Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 133,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,795,455. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,604,000 after buying an additional 367,311 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

