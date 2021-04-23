Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Raised to B at TheStreet

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KMI. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.5% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.0% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

