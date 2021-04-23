Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.14). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%.

KIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

KIN stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 82,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

