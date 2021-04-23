King DAG Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $22.24 million and $6.73 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00091495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.98 or 0.00690741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.94 or 0.07959080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

