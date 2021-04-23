Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 36.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

KNSA stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

