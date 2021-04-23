Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €78.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.42 ($93.43).

KGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock traded up €1.88 ($2.21) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €84.70 ($99.65). The stock had a trading volume of 252,125 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.57. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.