Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Lowered to C$77.50 at Eight Capital

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$95.00 to C$77.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.91.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$48.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.62. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$901.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$884.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

