Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.44 Million

Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report sales of $66.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.54 million and the lowest is $65.27 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $270.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.78 million to $274.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $279.29 million, with estimates ranging from $276.33 million to $281.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 3,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,919. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.29, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.