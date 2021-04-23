KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

ABT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 102,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $219.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

