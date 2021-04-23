KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 52,584 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,584 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 2.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 43.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. 486,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,072,928. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

