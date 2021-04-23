KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.71. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. 27.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.