Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.27, but opened at $50.50. Knight-Swift Transportation shares last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 5,544 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 427,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.