Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of KN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 39,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,725. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several brokerages have commented on KN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

