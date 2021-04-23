Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $62.15 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.