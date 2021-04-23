Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.71

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.71 and last traded at $57.53, with a volume of 18324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

