Kusama Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $399.03 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $304.15 or 0.00624544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00278131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003933 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,876.01 or 1.00361399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.01020283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00208356 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

