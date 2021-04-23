L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

