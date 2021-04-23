Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAMOF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.28.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit