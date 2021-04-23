Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF)

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAMOF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.28.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

