Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $614.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $589.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.92. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.60.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.