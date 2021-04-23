Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Decreased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $614.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $589.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

