Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $620.60.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $619.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

