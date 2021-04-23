Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 115.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 8,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 26.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

