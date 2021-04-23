Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $177.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $179.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

