Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

JLL stock opened at $176.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.81 and a 200-day moving average of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

