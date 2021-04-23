Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases Shares of 5,122 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 88,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

