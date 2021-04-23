Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $496,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 87.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $4,130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Unity Software by 260.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $261,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824 over the last ninety days.

U stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.93. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

